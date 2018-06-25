South Africa: Police Looking for Missing Boy

press release

Nelspruit — Police in Sakhile, near Standerton are looking for a 10 year old boy who was last seen on Sunday, 17 June 2018 while playing with other children.

The child, Sanele Kamo Nkabinde was reportedly playing soccer with other children on the street when he mysteriously disappeared without anyone noticing. Kamo was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, navy blue long sleeve shirt as well as white and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information that may assist in finding the missing child is urged to contact Captain Busisiwe Dube at 072 603 7965 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.