24 June 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Condemns Bomb Blast in Zimbabwe

The President of the Republic of South Africa and Chair of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, has condemned the bomb blast at a stadium in Bulawayo, Republic of Zimbabwe, where the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, was addressing an election rally.

President Ramaphosa said acts of violence and criminality have no place in the democratic process of any sovereign state within the SADC region.

President Ramaphosa said it is vital that the political and security situation in Zimbabwe remains stable in the run-up to the general elections to be held on 30 July 2018.

The President said the SADC Troika Meeting confirmed the state of readiness and support for all countries going into elections. President Ramaphosa said Zimbabwe is ready for elections and SADC will provide all necessary support.

The President said he will consult with the Chair of the Organ and ensure that appropriate protection is provided ahead of the elections.

