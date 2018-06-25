Windhoek — President Hage Geingob has conveyed his deepest sympathy to the family, the African National Congress (ANC) and the people of South Africa on the passing of ANC stalwart, Ambassador Billy Modise.

He was a former chief of state protocol in South Africa, among other prominent roles. He died on Wednesday last week and President Geingob has spoken to the deceased's family to console them during their time of grief.

Geingob described Modise, a former assistant director and former lecturer at the United Nations Institute for Namibia in Lusaka, Zambia, as a friend of the Namibian people and a trusted comrade who always performed his duties diligently.

"South Africa has lost an outstanding servant and gentleman diplomat whose contribution to the struggle for freedom has been felt beyond its borders," President Geingob said. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday declared a special official funeral for Modise.

Modise, who served as democratic South Africa's first black High Commissioner to Canada, died following a long illness. He was 87. +