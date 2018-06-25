25 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: President Geingob Consoles Late Modise's Family

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob has conveyed his deepest sympathy to the family, the African National Congress (ANC) and the people of South Africa on the passing of ANC stalwart, Ambassador Billy Modise.

He was a former chief of state protocol in South Africa, among other prominent roles. He died on Wednesday last week and President Geingob has spoken to the deceased's family to console them during their time of grief.

Geingob described Modise, a former assistant director and former lecturer at the United Nations Institute for Namibia in Lusaka, Zambia, as a friend of the Namibian people and a trusted comrade who always performed his duties diligently.

"South Africa has lost an outstanding servant and gentleman diplomat whose contribution to the struggle for freedom has been felt beyond its borders," President Geingob said. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday declared a special official funeral for Modise.

Modise, who served as democratic South Africa's first black High Commissioner to Canada, died following a long illness. He was 87. +

Namibia

11 Die Daily From Aids in Omusati - Governor Endjala

An average of 11 people die daily from AIDS in Omusati Region, while 25 infections are recorded daily in the region,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.