Africa: South Africa Condemns the Attack At a Peaceful Rally in Ethiopia

press release

H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, extended the country's deepest condolences to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia following an attack against civilians at a rally in Addis Ababa on Saturday, 23 June 2018, which was held in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's reform agenda.

President Ramaphosa has expressed shock and dismay at the grenade explosion that struck the rally of supporters, killing at least one person and wounding scores, with many in a critical condition and strongly condemned this cowardly attack.

The President expresses his sincere condolences to the families and friends for the loss of their loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

President Ramaphosa joins the African Union in expressing South Africa's full solidarity with the Government and people of Ethiopia and President Abiy Ahmed's efforts to create unity, reconciliation, peace and democracy in Ethiopia.

Issued by: The Presidency