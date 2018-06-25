South Africa: Arts and Culture Hosts SA Heritage En Tourism Festival

press release

A SA Heritage en Tourism festival which will take place from 14-16 September at the Voortrekker Monument and Freedom Park sites is proudly announced by the management of the Voortrekker Monument, Freedom Park and the Department of Arts and Culture.

The festival is aimed at heritage and tourism projects and activities. According to the organiser, Ms Margaret Mouton, heritage tourism builds sustainable development and job creation while communities make their surroundings more attractive. The festival would like to create a platform between the tourism industry and heritage sites and in doing so, conserve the beautiful heritage sites in Tshwane by involving communities in a sustainable manner.

A wide variety of family activities will take place and the organisers hope to make this an annual event. There will be stalls with crafts, food stalls selling indigenous food, a children's area. A potjiekos competition, tourism exhibitions and presentations, entertainment on both sites by various artists, cultural dances and a whole lot more. Visitors can also take part in a 10km walk or a bicycle race. Pre booked tours for both sites will be presented exclusively on 14 September. Come and enjoy three days packed with entertainment, knowledge and history.

The Department of Art & Culture contributes extensively to SA Tourism, especially to heritage sites. According to Ms Jane Mufamadi, CEO of Freedom Park, Freedom Park is the only heritage site which interprets history by storytelling which connects with their educational programmes. Ms Cecilia Kruger, Managing Director of the Voortrekker Monument said that the festival is one of the planned events by the VTM this year to commemorate the 80th year of laying the cornerstone of the Monument. The VTM was declared a Grade 1 National Heritage Site in 2011.

The festival's gates will open at 06:00 - 10 on both Saturday and Sunday for 10km walk and cycle race. On Friday, 14 September will be exclusive for the pre-book high school tours. On Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 18:00 for the public. Tickets are R500 for VIP tickets, R350 for adults, R50 for children and R80 for pensioners. Tickets can be obtained at Computicket. Visitors must please note that entry to the Voortrekker Monument will only be at the northern gate (on the R101).

Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture