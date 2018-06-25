African Union to Discuss Corruption in Mauritania Conference

As the first half of the year draws to a close, Africa is expected to hold meetings that will address continental challenges.

The African Union will hold its customary mid-year summit -- the 31st Ordinary Session -- which will take place outside its Addis Ababa headquarters.

The theme for the summit that begins tomorrow and ends on July 2 is "Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation".

The conference, to be held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, has been preceded by numerous preparatory meetings.

The forum will be held soon after that of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, which was in Addis Ababa on Thursday, aimed at getting the stalled South Sudan peace talks back on track.

SOUTH SUDAN PEACE

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar on Wednesday.

The South Sudan leaders have had a notoriously volatile relationship, and were coming face-to-face for the first time in two years.

In the meantime the situation in the country has deteriorated, with tens of thousands killed while many others are on the brink of starvation.

The situation in South Sudan has led to international frustration. In May, the UN Security Council gave the two sides a month to reach a peace deal or face sanctions.

More recently, a top US official threatened parties with sanctions after a damning report from an American foundation.

Interestingly, the AU summit will be held soon after the US withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council.

LEADERS

News of the withdrawal was announced on Tuesday by Nikki Haley, the US envoy to the UN and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Regarding the AU meet in Nouakchott, the lesser meetings that will precede the forthcoming heads of state summit are expected to bring together the continent's top diplomats.

The main ones are the 36th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives' Committee, which will be held tomorrow and on Tuesday, to be followed by the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.

The latter forum, which will be held on June 28-29, will pave the way for the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government on July 1 and 2.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to make a presentation that will guide deliberations on corruption.

AU REFORMS

Among the matters to be discussed by the heads is the putting in place of the Continental Free Trade Area agreement, signed in Rwanda on March 21.

Niger leader Mahamadou Issoufou is expected to brief his colleagues on the situation so far.

In the meantime, Rwandan President Paul Kagame will present a report on the progress made with regard to the AU institutional reforms.

Other matters to be discussed include the Sahrawi question and the position of Africa with regard to the Caribbean and Pacific-European Union relations, particularly after 2020.

ciugumwagiru@yahoo.co.uk