25 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Celebrated Photographer David Goldblatt Dies, Aged 87

Veteran photographer David Goldblatt died on Monday at the age of 87.

Robin Scher from the Goodman Gallery confirmed to News24 that Goldblatt passed away in the early hours of Monday morning.

Born in Randfontein, Goldblatt's decades-long career launched in 1948 and he became best known for documenting events unfolding in South Africa throughout apartheid, according to the Mail & Guardian.

The famed photographer was the recipient of many prestigious awards throughout his life, including the Hasselblad Award in 2006 and the Henri Cartier-Bresson Award in 2009, Netwerk24 reports.

The Henri Cartier-Bresson Award recognises an artist "whose work is influenced by the documentary approach" and is awarded every two years by an international jury.

The Goodman Gallery houses and exhibits a great deal of his life's work.

Goldblatt is survived by his wife Lily, three children and two grandchildren.

Source: News24

South Africa

