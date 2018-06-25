24 June 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Basic Education and Motsepe Foundation Host ABC Motsepe School Eisteddfod, 26 to 29 Jun

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Department of Basic Education and Motsepe Foundation host 2018 ABC Motsepe SA School Choral and Traditional Music Competition

The Department of Basic Education and the Motsepe Foundation will from Tuesday 26 - Friday 29 June 2018 host ABC Motsepe South Africa School Choir Eisteddfod (SASCE) National Championships at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Showcasing what has since 2016 continued to be a significant partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, the ABC Motsepe SASCE is one of the Department's most significant cultural events on the annual school calendar.

Celebrating its 18th year, the Eisteddfod remains one of the most crucial school enrichment programmes that promote unity in diversity, national reconciliation, a new South African National Identity, social transformation and social cohesion among learners.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education

South Africa

Johannesburg Metro Police Warn of Possible Strike By Taxi Drivers

Johannesburg Metro Police have warned of a possible strike by Alexandra taxi operators on Monday after about 500 taxis… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.