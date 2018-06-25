South Africa: Basic Education and Motsepe Foundation Host ABC Motsepe School Eisteddfod, 26 to 29 Jun

press release

The Department of Basic Education and Motsepe Foundation host 2018 ABC Motsepe SA School Choral and Traditional Music Competition

The Department of Basic Education and the Motsepe Foundation will from Tuesday 26 - Friday 29 June 2018 host ABC Motsepe South Africa School Choir Eisteddfod (SASCE) National Championships at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Showcasing what has since 2016 continued to be a significant partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, the ABC Motsepe SASCE is one of the Department's most significant cultural events on the annual school calendar.

Celebrating its 18th year, the Eisteddfod remains one of the most crucial school enrichment programmes that promote unity in diversity, national reconciliation, a new South African National Identity, social transformation and social cohesion among learners.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education