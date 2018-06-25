24 June 2018

Namibia: Mutorwa Appoints Temporary RCC Board

Works and transport minister John Mutorwa has appointed a temporary board for the troubled Roads Contractor Company, effective from tomorrow.

According to a statement released on Friday, the minister appointed lawyer Orben Sibeya as the new board chairperson, while Petrina Johannes will be the new deputy chairperson. Werner Schuckmann, Delia Kalangula and Justice Hausiku have also been appointed as new members of the board.

Although the minister did not indicate how long the board will be acting, he said RCC acting chief executive officer Seth Herunga and his top management have been informed accordingly, and have been requested to provide all the required administrative and technical information to the incoming board.

The appointment of the board comes two weeks after a resolution by the Cabinet committee to dismiss the former board, chaired by Fritz Jacobs. Jacobs and fellow board member Elsie Skrywer were the only remaining members of the board at the time of the resolution. The two resigned shortly after the decision by Cabinet to dismiss them over the N$570 million Chinese loan deal the minister said was signed without his approval.

