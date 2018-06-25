Photo: The Namibian

Students descend on NSFAF (file photo).

The Namibia National Students Organisation has given the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund until 28 June to pay all outstanding tuition fees, or face a demonstration by aggrieved students.

During a press conference on Friday, the students organisation's members said they are tired of empty promises by the NSFAF, and demand that they fully settle outstanding non-tuition fees from last year, 50% of non-tuition fees for this academic year, and the full payment of this year's tuition fees.

"We agreed with NSFAF last year that they will settle money owed to students before the end of 2017, but they have since ignored that agreement and continue to be arrogant," said Bernhard Kavau, vice president of Nanso.

He further said failure to comply and act accordingly on the set date will lead the Nanso national executive committee, regional executive committee and the students representative council to shut down the NSFAF headquarters on 4 July, adding that students are urged to join this shutdown.

"Unlike last year, this year's shutdown, which we expect about 1 000 students to take part in, will be massive to ensure that no operations continue at the NSFAF if they don't comply," he stated.

Kavau added: "It is very clear that the NSFAF does not care about students' interests, which why we believe something positive will come out of this shutdown."

According to the Namibia University of Science and Technology's students representative of academic affairs Nadia Urimovandu, the NSFAF has on many occasion promised to pay student fees, but failed to honour their commitments.

"The NSFAF always makes promises of paying our tuition fees, but come results' time, our marks are withheld due to unsettled fees. We cant wait anymore," said Urimovandu.

The students organisation also demanded that the NSFAF establishes an appeals process to accommodate rejected students.

Urimovandu said they went to the NSFAF this year, where they were told that students' applications were rejected because of missing documents, but which is not a valid reason.

"What they are telling us is that they don't have enough reasons to reject the students' applications, and even if you were to accept the students, the government should provide for them because it is a fund meant for us," she said, adding that the students fund should at least meet them halfway and say they will cut refunds to accommodate the rejected students.

Kavau charged that students who do not receive funding are forced into crime, begging and prostitution due to an 'irresponsible' body like the NSFAF.

Nanso said this year's budget for the NSFAF was increased to N$1,4 billion, but the fund still had a low intake of students compared to last year.

During a press conference last week, NSFAF chief operations officer Eino Mvula said they have reached out to universities with the list of beneficiaries for this year, and they are not aware of any students who are blocked from accessing their results.

"For 2018, we have not commenced payment yet because as you know, the national budget was just approved last month, and the transfer of funds to institutions has not yet taken place," he explained.