Outapi — An average of 11 people die daily from AIDS in Omusati Region, while 25 infections are recorded daily in the region, says Governor Erginus Endjala.

Given these statistics, the governor said it was crucial to ensure residents have access to accurate and timely health information.

"Equally, the deadly virus HIV/AIDS continues to annihilate the productive members of our society and therefore we need to remain vigilant," Endjala said in his State of the Region Address (SORA) delivered at Outapi last week.

Endjala's statement was delivered on his behalf by the councillor of Oshikuku Constituency and chairperson of the Omusati Regional Council, Modestus Amutse. This was after the governor fell sick as he was about to deliver his SORA.

Equally, the governor also expressed shock at the increase in the rate of teenage pregnancies in the region.

This year alone, 445 learners in the region have fallen pregnant, with Okalongo topping the list with 78 learners.

Amongst the whopping number of pregnant learners are children in grades four and six.

Given the grades of some of the learners, the governor pointed out that the statistics are an indication that rape is on the increase in the region but often goes unreported.

"It defies human logic how young learners of 10 years got pregnant but no single report was registered with the police. Something is definitely wrong with members of our society, especially parents," said Endjala.

He said engaging in sexual relations with underage children is against the law and should be reported.

"By law, any child under the age of 17 can't give consent to engage in sexual relations with an elderly person and by implication that is statutory rape, it should be reported," said Endjala.

As such, the governor said there is need for a consultative conference in future to address such evil in society.

"Perhaps it is also high time to conduct regional prayers so that the Almighty God changes our behaviour and conduct in order to ascertain that moral decay in our society is addressed timely," said Endjala.