Rwanda: Handball - Rwanda to Host Africa IHF Challenge Trophy

The Confederation of African Handball has confirmed Rwanda as hosts for the 2018 IHF Africa Challenge Trophy tournament - scheduled for August 7-12, 2018 in Kigali.

Rwanda was endorsed to organize and host the tournament over the weekend, a month after the junior U20 team clinched the regional Zone 5 Challenge Trophy for a second time in a row to qualify for the continental finals. Kenya will represent the region in U18 category.

According to Jean Paul Ngarambe, the Secretary General of Rwanda Handball Federation, the country will host both the U18 and U20 tournaments and the local handball governing body is confident they will be ready in time for the glamorous championships.

"Each zone will be represented by two teams, one in U18 category and one in the U20 competition. We are going to start preparations soon and ensure we have a well-organized tournament," Ngarambe told Times Sport on Sunday.

He further noted that a lot of efforts will be invested in preparing the Rwandan team so they make the most out of home advantage to win the title.