25 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Ex-Hostel Worker Denies Raping Boys

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Roland Routh

Windhoek — The former cleaner and acting hostel father at Karundu Primary School in Otjiwarongo last week denied all 32 allegations against him before Judge Alfred Siboleka in the Windhoek High Court, situated at the Windhoek Correctional Services premises.

After State Advocate Palmer Khumalo read out the charges against Merven Nguyapeua, 48, he pleaded not guilty to each and every one of them.

Nguyapeua faces 32 counts of rape, or 27 alternative counts of having sexual intercourse with a child below the age of 16 years.

According to the State, he forced at least 10 boys between the age of 13 and 15 years to sodomise him after he stimulated their private parts.

The first incident allegedly occurred in 2013 and it continued until February 2016 when he was arrested.

The charge sheet says he sexually assaulted the first boy who was 14 years old, on six occasions during 2013 and 2014, a 13-year-old boy once, another 14-year-old once, and then a 15-year-old on three different occasions. It is further alleged that he raped a 14-year-old boy during January of 2015 on two occasions and again during the second term. He is further accused of raping another 14-year-old during the second term of January 2015 on two occasions as well as another boy, also aged 14, on three occasions during 2015.

During September of 2015 he allegedly sexually assaulted another 14-year-old on three occasions before he committed another six sexual assaults on a 13-year-old boy before he was arrested on March 1, 2016. He had raped the same boy in May 2015, the charge sheet states.

Milton Engelbrecht from Engelbrecht Attorneys, who is representing Nguyapeua on legal aid instructions, informed the court the pleas are in accordance with his instructions. They did not enter a plea explanation and put the State to prove all the allegations against the accused.

The trial continues today and Nguyapeua remains in custody.

Namibia

11 Die Daily From Aids in Omusati - Governor Endjala

An average of 11 people die daily from AIDS in Omusati Region, while 25 infections are recorded daily in the region,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.