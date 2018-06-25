Oshakati — Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Paulus Noa says the goal towards a corrupt-free Namibia is only attainable if corruption is fought collectively by all citizens.

Speaking at the Africa Public Service Day celebrations at Oshakati on Friday, Noa said this year's theme recaps that combating corruption is not the responsibility of government or public institutions alone.

This year's day was celebrated under the theme 'Combating corruption in public institutions through stakeholder's partnership and promotion of ethical leadership to realise the objectives of Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)'.

Noa said this year's theme came at the right time to remind all and sundry that corruption hinders development and challenges economic transformation.

"The undisputable truth is that corruption is a monster that can seriously constrain development of national economies and prevent good governance," Noa said.

He said although Africa has drafted lucrative blueprints to combat crime, such blueprints would remain elusive unless serious and practical commitment against corruption became the underlining principle in enhancing good governance.

He said celebrations of the public service day should serve to motivate public servants to further promote innovation and enhance professionalism and trust in government, amongst others.

He said the day should also be a day for the general public to express their opinion on the service rendered to them by public servants.

In that vein, Noa reminded public servants of their contractual obligation with the public which is to fully execute designated duties and to promote good governance.

"Public servants have contractual obligations with the public to deliver efficient and effective service. This entails that those employed in the public service are servants to the public and not bosses," said Noa.

Noa urged government and non-state organisations to work together to raise awareness on the devastating effects of corruption on human rights and civil and political rights.

"Together we need to mount advocacy campaigns to influence national and regional agendas about good governance," said Noa.