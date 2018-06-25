25 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Gutsy 'Black Mamba' Falls Short

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek — It never rains but pours for Namibia's veteran light heavyweight pugilist Wilberforce Shihepo, aka 'Black Mamba'.

The strongly built Namibian boxer put up one of his best showings in the boxing ring in a long time and can rightfully feel hard done by the referee's shocking decision to abbreviate the contest in the tenth.

Shihepo, 35, lost in the 10th round of his much-talked about title fight against Russian opponent Aleksei Papin for the vacant IBF International Cruiserweight title at the Floyd Mayweather Academy in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday evening.

Shihepo confronted undefeated Papin for the vacant IBF International Cruiserweight title in what many boxing pundits regarded as a lifeline to revive his ailing boxing career, which has been marred by an assortment of ring antics.

The muscular Namibian took the fight to his opponent from the onset and was very much in it but started showing signs of fatigue as the fight progressed.

He landed some good jabs and quick uppercuts in succession but was unable to deliver the sucker punch, which was badly needed if he was to come out victorious as his more streetwise opponent landed more accurate punches to amass valuable points.

A crowd favourite, Shihepo was at some stage ranked Namibia's most deadly fighter and a lethal puncher in the business and is a former WBO Africa Super Middleweight champion.

His patchy record stands at 25 wins and nine defeats out of 34 bouts since joining the paid ranks. His conqueror boasts a remarkable record of nine victories from the same number of fights, with eight of those bouts finishing outside the distance.

Namibia

11 Die Daily From Aids in Omusati - Governor Endjala

An average of 11 people die daily from AIDS in Omusati Region, while 25 infections are recorded daily in the region,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.