Tanzania: What Mercury? Tanzanian MP Confesses Love for Kenyan Sugar

Tanzania's Tarime MP John Heche's praise for Kenyan sugar has attracted the attention of Kenyans on Twitter.

Heche, during a parliament session to debate the proposed Tsh 1.45 trillion budget, said his constituents who live at the border near Isebania prefer Kenyan sugar due to its cheaper price.

The video of Heche reprimanding Tanzania's Finance Minister Philip Mpango for the high taxes imposed on essential goods was shared online.

"Leo Sukari kutoka Kenya Sh1,200 Tanzania pale Sirare, sukari yenu kutoka Kagera sugar Sh2,200 unataka mtu wa Tarime aumie kwa expense yako. Mfuko wa simenti wa Bamburi Sh14,000 mfuko wa simenti wa Twiga Sh22,000 hamtaki mtanzania wa Tarime anunue mfuko Kenya. Kama mnataka viwanda vyenu vishindane vilete simenti kwa bei competitive na ya Kenya watanzania wenyewe wachague watanunua wapi," said MP Heche.

Kenyans who commented on the video warned Tanzanians that cheap was expensive, citing the recent findings of impurities in sugar.

Kenyans whinging and whinning all the time. Na kuna wengine who see us as Switzerland 😎 pic.twitter.com/ipg4sp6GdO

- Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) June 24, 2018

Kwa Kiswahili, mercury Ina itwaje? Yaani I want to tell him our sugar has mercury

-- Buush Mo (@bucuush) June 24, 2018

Sukari ilivyo na chembechembe za madini ya zebaki 💁🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/ga8b2msYHl

-- The Primary Asset (@HOVELyZZ) June 25, 2018

Hehehe some one tell the MP,Ile sukari gunia shs.1200,ina madini ya mercury heri ,anywe sukari ya kwao

-- Mwanzu maurice (@maurice_mwanzu) June 24, 2018

How unambitious of our neighbour.

-- Kisame (@KiziriiW) June 24, 2018

There's no honour in being the taller midget brother

-- #DieMannschaft 🇩🇪 (@Awori254) June 24, 2018