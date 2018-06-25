25 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Paul Muite Tickles Followers By Begging Them to File Suits and Support Lawyers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eddy Kagera

Senior counsel Paul Muite on Monday tickled his followers when he begged them to support lawyers by filing law suits.

Mr Muite, who took part in the 2017 presidential petition, tweeted a picture with the message: "Support lawyers; sue someone today."

pic.twitter.com/Yr31xyraKr

- Paul Muite (@Paul_Muite) June 25, 2018

Some of his followers interpreted this to be an SOS of sorts for a lawyer who is "badly off financially" while other deemed it to be a morning banter.

In fact, when asked whether he was serious, he said: "Nothing to beat a good laugh on a Monday morning."

Calvin Okoth wondered: "How now? Sue some1 for the sake of it without surety of wining the case?"

Morgan Kinuthia judged: "Uchumi mbaya my friend."

Munene Gregory Mark said: "Are you broke??"

Kenya

Court Grants Bail to Biafra Leader's Co-Defendants

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to four pro-Biafra agitators- Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.