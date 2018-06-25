Kenya: Paul Muite Tickles Followers By Begging Them to File Suits and Support Lawyers

Senior counsel Paul Muite on Monday tickled his followers when he begged them to support lawyers by filing law suits.

Mr Muite, who took part in the 2017 presidential petition, tweeted a picture with the message: "Support lawyers; sue someone today."

pic.twitter.com/Yr31xyraKr

- Paul Muite (@Paul_Muite) June 25, 2018

Some of his followers interpreted this to be an SOS of sorts for a lawyer who is "badly off financially" while other deemed it to be a morning banter.

In fact, when asked whether he was serious, he said: "Nothing to beat a good laugh on a Monday morning."

Calvin Okoth wondered: "How now? Sue some1 for the sake of it without surety of wining the case?"

Morgan Kinuthia judged: "Uchumi mbaya my friend."

Munene Gregory Mark said: "Are you broke??"