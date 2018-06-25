Kenya: Socialite Vera Sidika Opens Posh Beauty Parlour

Socialite Vera Sidika has joined the number of celebrities who have ventured into the beauty industry by opening a salon.

Vera gave a glimpse of the fancy salon on social media, showing off the beautifully decorated exterior of the premise. The doorway is decorated with flowers.

The location of the Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour is still being kept under wraps.

"I'll tell you more about it, It's been a Long time coming... V.S.B.P -Official Launch," wrote Vera Sidika.

I'll tell you more about it 😉 ... It's been a Long time coming... V.S.B.P -Official Launch- Cc @verasidikabeautyparlor @verasidikabeautyparlor @verasidikabeautyparlor

A post shared by 👑VERA SIDIKA👑 (@queenveebosset) on Jun 24, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

Under her name, the socialite is also the owner of the slimming tea brand Veetox which she launched in 2016.

Her fans were excited for her with many congratulating her on her new business.

"Well done," said nyartanganyika.

"Wow congratulations aki I ask for even 1 hour with you Vera at least I steal your brains a little please invite me for lunch at least I get to hear you brains you really motivate me please," wrote annemuthonimbaabu.

"Kudos baby gal,,, we lv u Vee Brown," said dmatumbi.

"Congrats QueenVee... You deserve more. I believe in women in power," commented nonnie_wangui_sankara.

"Wow keep it up mamiii ... congrats," remarked blessy_toto.

"Very proud of you @queenveebosset good stuff!!! Will surely be a guest/client soon!" said liechdottie

"Congrats!! May God bless the work of your hands," wrote chinkynee.