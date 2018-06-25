25 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Protesters Allegedly Fire Shots At Police, Set Municipal Bus Alight

Angry residents allegedly fired shots at police who were responding to the protest at Ridge View in Cato Manor, Durban on Monday morning.

The group of about 50 residents also allegedly torched an eThekwini Municipality bus, said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

He said Cato Manor police had responded to the protest at about 06:00.

"The community members were blocking the road with burning tyres and stones," he said.

They had been complaining about lack of service delivery, he said.

"Charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and public violence will be opened at Cato Manor police station for investigation," said Zwane.

Public Order Police and eThekwini Metro Police are monitoring the situation, Zwane said.

"No injuries have been reported," he added.

Source: News24

South Africa

