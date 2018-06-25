25 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Arsonist Needs Healer to Restore Manhood

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati — A 38-year-old man who accuses his ex-girlfriend of stealing his manhood told the court in mitigation of sentence that he needs a traditional healer to restore his 'stolen' sexual potency.

Erickson Uudhila was sentenced to two years imprisonment of which six months were suspended for four years on condition he is not convicted of arson or any other violent offence.

He was sentenced by Magistrate Castro Makapa Simasiku on Wednesday.

The father of three asked the court to give him a lesser sentence from the proposed sentence of five years.

Uudhila during cross-examination on Tuesday told the court that he was informed by his uncle that if he is not treated early, his manhood might never be restored.

Uudhila faced two charges at the start of his trial but was on Tuesday acquitted of assault by threat as the court was not convinced Uudhila intended to kill Eveline Shithigona, his ex-girlfriend.

Magistrate Simasiku during sentencing said there is a need to reform Uudhila before he is released into society because he still believes Shithigona is the cause of his own problem.

The magistrate said the offence is prevalent thus there is a need for deterrence.

"I agree with the State that this crime is one that warrants a custodial sentence. It has some elements of violence and was premeditated," Simasiku said.

Uudhila has already spent 10 months in custody since his arrest on August 31, 2017.

He was arrested for setting on fire a room Shithigona and seven other people were sleeping in.

He also intended to commit suicide and even wrote a suicide note.

Shithigona denied Uudhila's testimony and demanded to be shown proof that he no longer has his manhood.

"If it is true that he does not have his manhood, then I want to see that it is not there," said Shithigona.

Uudhila was convinced his manhood was taken away by Shithigona as she had on two occasions rubbed his manhood and face against her panties.

All three acts, Uudhila told the court, left him to conclude that they were acts aimed at the removal of his manhood. He also told the court he had attempted to cheat on Shithigona with other women, but that each time he tried he failed to have an erection.

Namibia

11 Die Daily From Aids in Omusati - Governor Endjala

An average of 11 people die daily from AIDS in Omusati Region, while 25 infections are recorded daily in the region,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.