South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns Remain Committed To Percy Tau's Move To Europe

press release

Mamelodi Sundowns have stated on numerous occasions over the past 18 months that it is committed to ensuring that Percy Tau plays and pursues his career in Europe.

We have been saddened by misrepresentations and false statements in the media concerning discussions for Percy Tau to play in Europe.

Mamelodi Sundowns will not engage and discuss in public and with the media, the confidential negotiations that are currently underway with several interested European clubs for Percy Tau to play in Europe.