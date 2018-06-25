25 June 2018

South Africa: Mothibaskraal Residents Protest Over Lack of Water Tanks

Residents of Mothibaskraal, near Mankweng outside Polokwane, took to the streets on Monday morning to protest against the non-delivery of water tanks in their community.

The disgruntled group blockaded parts of the R71 road with tree branches.

Polokwane police spokesperson Moetshe Ngoepe said officers were on the ground monitoring the group. Ngoepe said there hadn't been any violence so far, and that traffic was flowing despite the protest action.

Residents are reportedly accusing the Polokwane Municipality of failing to deliver water tanks to them.

Polokwane Municipality spokesperson Matshidiso Mothapo said they were aware of the community's concerns regarding water tanks, and that they had scheduled a meeting with them for later on Monday.

"We have a meeting scheduled today with the ward councillor and the community reps with regards to the issue with water tankers, which is what we will try to understand when we get there," Mothapo said.

