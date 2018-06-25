South Africa: Yes, Western Cape Created 75% of South Africa's New Jobs in Past Year

The Democratic Alliance claims the "DA-led" Western Cape has created 75% of all new South African jobs in the past year.

Some 165,000 jobs were created between the first quarters of 2017 and 2018. About 123,000 of these jobs, or 75%, were in the Western Cape.

Job numbers do fluctuate from quarter to quarter, but the claim is correct for the given period.

South Africa's official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA), took to Twitter recently to boast about a staggering figure.

"The DA-led Western Cape has created 75% of all jobs in South Africa in the past year," the party tweeted to its 506,000 followers.

It added that the job creation was "thanks to initiatives like the Lansdowne Bottling Company". The tweet has since been retweeted 129 times and liked 315 times.

One reader asked us to sort fact from fiction, so we looked at the data.

165,000 jobs created in South Africa

The source of the claim was Statistics South Africa's (Stats SA) Quarterly Labour Force Survey for January to March 2018, Robert Botha, the DA's senior issue driver for finance, told Africa Check.

In January to March 2017 - the first quarter of the year - there were an estimated 16,212,000 employed people in South Africa. In the first quarter of 2018 the number was 16,378,000 - an increase of 165,000 jobs. (Note that due to rounding, numbers don't necessarily add or subtract exactly.)

Western Cape created 75% of new jobs

The DA's claim is correct, Malerato Mosiane, a manager with Stats SA's labour statistics division, told Africa Check.

In the Western Cape, there were 123,000 more jobs in the first quarter of 2018 than there had been in the first quarter of 2017. This is 75% of the estimated 165,000 new jobs recorded for the whole country.

Most of the Western Cape's new jobs were in the trade sector, which saw a year-on-year increase of 78,000 jobs.

Western Cape changes in employment by sector

Sector Q1 2017 to Q1 2018 change

Trade 78,000

Finance & other business services 57,000

Community & social services 22,000

Private households 6,000

Mining -1,000

Utilities -4,000

Transport -6,000

Agriculture -7,000

Manufacturing -8,000

Construction -14,000

Total 123,000

Source: Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey 2018

Job gains and losses in other provinces

The balance of new jobs were in five other provinces. There were an estimated 83,000 jobs created in Limpopo, 62,000 in KwaZulu-Natal, 48,000 in the Free State, 22,000 in the Northern Cape and 16,000 in North West.

Three provinces showed job losses over the year. The Eastern Cape lost 45,000 jobs and Mpumalanga 20,000, with Gauteng seeing 124,000 jobs lost. Gauteng's biggest drop was in the finance sector where some 76,000 jobs were lost between the first quarters of 2017 and 2018.

Provincial changes in employment between Q1 2017 and Q1 2018

Year-on-year change

Western Cape 123,000

Limpopo 83,000

KwaZulu-Natal 62,000

Free State 48,000

Northern Cape 22,000

North West 16,000

Mpumalanga -20,000

Eastern Cape -45,000

Gauteng -124,000

Source: Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey 2018

Job numbers do fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Between the last quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, for example, some 104,000 new jobs were created in KwaZulu-Natal, 78,000 in Gauteng and 38,000 in the Western Cape. But these were not increases over the past year.

Conclusion: 75% of past year's new jobs created in Western Cape

South Africa's largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, claimed that the province they administer created 75% of the country's new jobs in the past year.

Data from Statistics South Africa, the national statistics agency, shows that they are correct.

South Africa gained 165,000 jobs between January to March 2017 and January to March 2018. About 123,000 (75%) of these jobs were in the Western Cape.

Five other provinces recorded gains in employment, while Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each recorded job losses over the year.

Edited by Kate Wilkinson