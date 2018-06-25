24 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Fears for Credibility of July Elections As Zimbabwe President Escapes Bid On His Life

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa says an assassination attempt which he survived on Saturday during a rally in Bulawayo was not engineered by locals in the country's second city but by "outsiders".

Mnangagwa survived an assassination attempt after an explosion at White Stadium in Bulawayo where he was addressing a campaign rally ahead of the 30 July elections.

An explosion believed to be from a hand grenade sent people running for cover with reports indicating that 49 people including Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Water and Environment Minister Oppah Muchinguri had been injured in the skirmishes and were admitted to various Bulawayo hospitals.

Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe's other vice president, Constantino Chiwenga, escaped unscathed and were whisked away to the State House in the second largest city. Unconfirmed reports say at least two people were killed.

This is the first time that an attempt has been made on the life of a sitting President in Zimbabwe although Mnangagwa survived five assassination attempts when he was...

