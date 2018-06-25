24 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Killed in Hit and Run On N2 Near Riviersonderend

A man has been killed in an apparent hit and run accident on the N2, outside Riviersonderend, according to Western Cape traffic services.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said a passing motorist had spotted the body of the man on the side of the road, roughly 23km outside Riviersonderend, at around 04.30 on Sunday morning.

He said the motorist had informed Swellendam traffic officers that there was a person lying on the shoulder of the road.

Africa said officers went to investigate and found the man, who had died after an apparent hit and run incident.

He said the time of the accident was unknown.

