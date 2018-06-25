Lesotho: Prince Harry On Private Work Visit to Lesotho and Botswana

Photo: Phelisanong Children Centre/Facebook

Prince Harry at the opening day for the community hall.

Prince Harry is in Lesotho for a private visit.

A little over a month after tying the knot, the Duke of Sussex travelled to Pitseng - a community council located in the Leribe District of Lesotho - via Johannesburg on Thursday.

There, Harry joined Sentebale ambassador Adam Bidwell and Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson at the opening of a new community hall on Saturday at the Phelisanong Children's Centre - a community-based organisation which provides a home, family, and community for orphans and people living with various mental and physical disabilities, HIV/AIDS, and other chronic illnesses.

Harry's presence came on behalf of the Sentebale charity, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. A spokesperson for Sentebale told E! News in a statement: "The Duke was on a private visit to see the work of Sentebale at a camp for vulnerable children and young people, as well as other projects funded by the charity. During his private working visit to Sentebale in Lesotho, the Duke visited one of Sentebale's community-led partners for the opening of a new dining hall. This was funded by the charity and will provide a space for children to eat together and have an indoor space to play."

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex did not travel with Harry when he flew first class on a commercial flight to Johannesburg on Thursday.

The spokesperson added that Prince Harry will also attend a board meeting of African Parks, a non-profit conservation organisation he supports and has worked for, in Botswana before returning home to attend the reception for the Queen's Young Leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Source: Channel24