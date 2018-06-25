25 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lawmakers Net Sh1.45bn for Construction of Toilets

Dodoma — The Tanzania Women Parliamentary Group (TWPG) raised Sh1.45 billion over the weekend in a fundraising meant for construction of modern toilets in all 264 constituencies.

The colorful and hugely entertaining ceremony, which was held in Dodoma, brought together Members of Parliament (MPs) and other development partners.

Despite most of them being past their youth, the lawmakers staged a fashion show where they showcased their sense of style and glamour as they entertained their guests.

The MPs also showed versatility in dancing and singing at a gala that was graced by the Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker Job Ndugai and CCM general secretary, Dr Bashiru Ally.

Led by Urambo MP Margaret Sitta, the drive is meant to relieve girls from several shortcomings that make their schooling a nightmare and one of those factors being lack of quality toilets.

Speaking at the occasion Mrs Sitta said the Sh3.5 billion is enough to construct model toilets in all constituencies--both in the Mainland and Isles.

"Each toilet with 10 holes will cost some Sh 11.1 million with a specific allocation of two of them for children with disabilities," she said.

Speaking at the event Mr Ndugai said the legislators had raised Sh528 million, which would be deducted from their annual CDCF, with each constituency giving up some Sh2 million.

