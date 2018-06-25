THE Tanzania Women Parliamentary Group (TWPG) raised Sh 1.45 billion at last weekend's fundraising drive for constructing model toilets in all the country's 264 constituencies.

The colourful ceremony held in Dodoma brought together members of parliament and development partners who witnessed the lighter side of the former.

In spite of most of them being past their youth, MPs staged a fashion show characterised by a variety of styles and glamour as they entertained their guests.

They also showcased versatility in dancing and singing at a gala that was graced by Vice-President Samia Suluhu, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai and CCM General Secretary, Dr Bashiru Ally.

Led by Urambo MP Margaret Sitta, the drive is meant to relieve the girl child from several shortcomings that make her schooling a nightmare, one of the factors being lack of quality toilets.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms Sitta said the Sh 3.5 billion would be spent on constructing model toilets in every constituency in the Mainland and Zanzibar.

"Each toilet with 10 units will cost some Sh 11.1 million with a specific allocation of two units for pupils with disabilities," she said.

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai said legislators had raised 528 million shillings, which would be deducted from their annual Constituency Development Catalyst Fund (CDCF), each parting with two million shillings.

In addition, every MP and Parliamentary staff member would surrender a one day sitting allowance, an arrangement under which Sh 111.4 million would be raised.

"The money that we have raised is enough for us to get started but the fundraising initiative will continue until the set goal is realised," Mr Ndugai explained.

The fundraiser kicked off two weeks ago with members of parliament (MPs) washing cars at the Jamhuri Stadium in the capital city Dodoma led by the Parliament Speaker and former First Lady Mama Salma Kikwete