Africa: Tanzania Adopts Healthy Heart Africa Programme to Combat Hypertension

AN ambitious project to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDS), including the scourge of hypertension ravaging many countries in Sub Saharan Africa, has been launched in Tanzania targeting pregnant women.

AstraZeneca's Healthy Heart Africa (HHA) programme, Touch Foundation and the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children have unveiled a partnership that will spearhead the implementation of the programme in the East African country of nearly 50 million people.

The partnership has been designed to substantially reduce the prevalence of hypertension, particularly among expectant mothers to support Tanzania's strategic action plan for the prevention and control of NCDs.

The goal of Healthy Heart Africa in Tanzania is primarily to improve the capacity of the country's health system to address the burden of hypertension in pregnant and postpartum women, by strengthening the health workforce and enhancing maternal patient pathways in six districts bordering Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake by area and the world's largest tropical lake.

The programme aims to train 350 health workers on hypertension care modules, as well as to screen 1,800 health workers and 50,000 pregnant women over a three-year period, directing them, if needed, for required treatment.

Health experts say hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is one of the major risk factors for Coronary Heart Disease (CHD), a condition in which your heart's blood supply is blocked or interrupted by a build-up of fatty substances in the coronary arteries - and can ultimately lead to a heart attack. Sadly, they say CHD, also known as Ischemic

Heart Disease, is one of the leading causes of death in Tanzania. With funding from AstraZeneca, Touch Foundation will adapt the Healthy Heart Africa programme, already running in Kenya and Ethiopia, to the context of Tanzania and implement it as part of its on-going Mobilizing Maternal Health (MMH) programme in the Lake Zone regions of Shinyanga and Mwanza.

Dr Sarah Maongezi, an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children said at the launch of the project that the government welcomed the innovative partnership, as it is in line with "our focus on community-based prevention, health promotion, screening, early treatment as well as rehabilitation."

"This initiative is in line with President John Magufuli's Fifth Phase Government mission of having citizens with sound health to build a modern economy and to fight creeping poverty," she said.

"We want the Healthy Heart Programme to be implemented in Tanzania as we partner to improve the lives of Tanzanians by tackling the burden of hypertension in the country," she added.

Hypertensive disorders cause 16 per cent of maternal deaths in Tanzania. Even though the prevalence of hypertension is high, with 150 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa expected to have hypertension by 2025, awareness and treatment rates have remained low, indicating the need for programmes to improve awareness and treatment of hypertension.

Ashling Mulvaney, Senior Director for Healthy Heart Africa at AstraZeneca, said: "As a global biopharmaceutical company with a strong scientific heritage, improving access to healthcare has always been our driving force.

We believe that dynamic partnerships will be key to tackling major health challenges, such as NCD which are now the leading cause of death worldwide.

The extension of the Healthy Heart Africa programme into Tanzania is a major milestone, as it will enable us to contribute to the improvement of the lives of communities who have the most significant challenges accessing healthcare services."

Touch Foundation's Chief Medical Officer Steve Justus stated: "Since our inception in 2004, Touch Foundation has been committed to improving healthcare in Tanzania.

This partnership with AstraZeneca and the Government of Tanzania is an opportunity to integrate innovative approaches to hypertension care for pregnant women and healthcare workers within our portfolio of work - translating to a sustainable and measurable impact on the health system and human lives."

The Healthy Hearth Africa programme, initially launched in Kenya in 2014,6 aims to reach 10 million people with high blood pressure in Africa in support of the World Health Organization's (WHO) global hypertension target of 25 percent reduction in the prevalence of raised blood pressure by 2025.

By working with local and global partners the programme aims to;

- Raise awareness and educate around lifestyle choice and cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors - Train providers and drive care to lower levels of the healthcare system

- Facilitate access to low-cost, high quality branded anti-hypertensives where appropriate Innovative pro-poor healthcare delivery models, such as the impressive AstraZeneca's Healthy Heart Africa Programme, are gaining ground in Africa in tackling the plague of hypertension and the increasing burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune, oncology, infection and neuroscience diseases.

Aligned with AstraZeneca's sustainability goals, HHA aims to improve access to hypertension care and was established with the ambition to be sustainable; we sell branded AstraZeneca medicines that are part of the programme at a significant discount1, but one that enables us to implement a no-profit/no-loss business model HHA was launched in Kenya in October 2014 in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and in support of its commitment to combat NCDs.

The initiative began with an 18-month demonstration phase to understand how to integrate hypertension services into the existing healthcare service infrastructure.

Given the novel nature of HHA, and the reality that there is a lack of evidence of successful implementation of NCD interventions within primary care settings in African countries, AstraZeneca launched five different demonstration projects.

In collaboration with a range of partners, HHA tested different models across a relatively fragmented healthcare system4 to identify what works and at what cost, to inform future scale-up both within Kenya and across the region more broadly.