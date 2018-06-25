Africa: Climate Change Threatens Dar, Africa's Baobabs

TANZANIA is among African countries facing massive loss of baobab trees due to the lethal climatic wave sweeping across the continent.

A new report, "Demise of the largest and oldest African baobabs," published by 'Nature Plants,' and availed here, indicates that so far nine out of Africa's 13 largest and oldest trees have suddenly collapsed probably due to climate change.

The report stems from combined studies led by Professor Adrian Patrut of the Babe-Bolyai University in Romania, with other scientists, including Stephan Woodborne, Roxana Patrut, Laszlo Rakosy, Daniel Lowy, Grant Hall and Karl von Reden.

"We report that nine of the 13 oldest and five of the six largest individuals have died or at least their oldest parts and stems have collapsed and died over the past 12 years," reads the researchers' recent report.

For over 12 years, Professor Patrut and his team measured and calculated the girth, height, volume and relative health of over 60 of the largest known baobab trees in Tanzania as well as other African countries and nearby islands, before compiling the report in 2018.

The study's oldest tree was a giant sacred baobab in Zimbabwe, Panke, which researchers estimated to have at least 2,500 years, came crashing down when its stems died in 2011.

Another ancient baobab, Platland, in South Africa, suddenly split apart and collapsed in 2017. It was the biggest known African baobab and the largest angiosperm in the world, with total wood volume of 501 cubic meters.

The largest and oldest stems of two more baobabs, Dorslandboom in Namibia and Glencoe also in South Africa, split apart and fell down, but parts of the two trees, each estimated at over 2,000 years old, are still struggling to survive.

Some of the remaining but threatened Baobabs are reportedly in Tanzania, towering over the Tarangire National Park in Babati as well as Yaeda-Chini Valley in Mbulu, Manyara Region.

"The deaths of the majority oldest and largest African baobabs over the past 12 years are events of an unprecedented magnitude," the researchers write.

"Most of the dead and dying trees were located thousands of kilometres away from each other, so the cause of their recent mysterious demise was not due to local effects, but instead, must be the result of a widespread event," argue the researchers.

The scientists propose that the unexpected deaths of the monumental baobabs may be a result of changing climate conditions that generate significant modifications across the southern portion of Africa.

The annual rains, for instance, have become more unpredictable, indicating that baobabs are probably not as drought-resistant as most people think.

Further, previous research has established lack of young trees and mature trees throughout the baobabs' extensive range, with few replacement.

According to researchers, the African baobab, Adansonia digitata, is the biggest and longest-lived flowering plant, alive today.

Individual specimens can contain as much as 500 cubic meters of wood, with their groves found in northern and central parts of Tanzania.

The baobab's extraordinary growth rate is dependent on water-rainfall or groundwater and the presence of these trees can reveal a hidden watercourse.

To survive, the trees must suck up at least 70 percent of their volume in water. Baobabs are deciduous; they lose their leaves during dry season and remain leafless for nine months of the year.

The age of the trees is estimated from their enormous size because they don't always lay down distinct annual growth rings and even when they do, the rings are usually too faint to count, making it difficult to determine their age.

The reason why baobabs grow so large inspired Prof Patrut and his colleagues to test a new radiocarbon dating method to precisely pin-point the trees' ages and investigate their unusual architecture nature.

The researchers collected tiny wood samples for radiocarbon- dating from the exterior of each stem composing each baobab's trunk from each tree's inner cavities and from deep incisions bored into the stems.

Each sample was carefully packaged and sent to laboratories in the United States for radiocarbon dating.