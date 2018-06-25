25 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Digital Homing Devices to Track Rhinos, Elephants in Serengeti

By Marc Nkwame in Arusha

MINISTRY of Natural Resources and Tourism, Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) and Tanzania National Parks are jointly working on a project to fix digital homing devices on all Rhinos and elephants roaming the Serengeti.

According to FZS Resident Country Representative Gerald Bigurube, the initiative aims at reinforcing security of the endangered black rhino species in the country's second largest national park, which borders Kenya's Maasai Mara.

"After homing all Rhinos in the Serengeti, we will harness Elephants as well because the large mammals are also being hunted for their tusks," said Mr Bigurube, revealing that the team is upping the tracking technology from the previously deployed Very High Frequency (VHF) Radio to the latest long-range and licence free, LoRa digital wireless data communication.

'LoRa' operates under IoT technology developed by Cycleo of Grenoble, France, and acquired by Semtech. It uses license-free sub-gigahertz radio frequency bands like 169 MHz, 433 MHz, 868 MHz and 915 MHz, enabling very-long-range transmissions of over 10 kilometres with low power consumption.

"The combined VHF Radio Communication and LoRa technology homing devices will help us to protect rhinos against poaching but also be able to track them in case they get lost," said Bigurube, explaining that the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI) is coordinating the 253m/- project to harness the ferocious mammals.

According to the FZS representative, the project had previously installed 21 VHF devices to Rhinoceroses and under LoRa system that will start soon over 20 other Rhinos will be homed.

A number of game wardens from Tanzania have been sent to the Netherlands for training on how to effectively use the technology to track, monitor and protect the rare animals against threats.

Serengeti Park Conservator William Mwakilema said in addition to tracking devices, special patrol cars and helicopters will also be deployed to reinforce the project in the vast park measuring nearly 15,000 square kilometres.

TAWIRI Principal Researcher Dr Edward Kohi said Tanzania is one of the few countries in Africa with respectable Rhino population.

"Here they roam freely but elsewhere, Rhinos are locked in sheds."

