Nigeria: Eagles Must Avoid Slow Start Against Argentina, Says Fuludu

St.Petersburg, Russia — Former Super Eagles player, Edema Fuludu, has suggested that the team must not allow a repeat of its 'slow first half performance' in the two matches against Croatia and Iceland in tomorrow's last group match against Argentina.

A win for the Super Eagles will knock out the South American giant from the World Cup. On the other hand, a defeat will ensure the Eagles join the three North African teams, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia in waving good bye to the Russia 2018 World Cup. A draw may still push the Eagles to the second round depending on the outcome of the games between run-away group leader, Croatia and Iceland.

Speaking with The Guardian here in St. Petersburg yesterday, Fuludu, who is the acting chairman of Delta FA said that victory against Argentina would only be possible if the Eagles approach the match with more determination, particularly from the first half.

"Recently, our national team seems carried away by the result of one match. Our players must not allow the victory against Iceland gets into their heads because Argentina is a bigger team, and they equally need the result desperately going by their position in the group.

"I expect a player like Victor Moses to up his game in this encounter against Argentina. Then, Mikel Obi should maintain the role he played against Iceland. At least, he was able to prove that as a team captain, he has the ability to carry on with his responsibility. We must take the battle to Argentina, and I will suggest that coach Gernot Rohr should use Odion Ighalo to push the Argentine to their own half."

Speaking further, Fuludu, said: "A player like Kelechi Iheanacho can come in later in the second half because he is sneaky with the ball. But we must not wait until the second half before coming into the party like the players had demonstrated in the match against Croatia and even the second group match against Iceland," he stated.