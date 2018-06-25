25 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Man Accused of Raping Stepdaughter Claims He Was Only Given Painkillers for His Injuries

The man accused of repeatedly raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter in Verulam, north of Durban, claimed that he was only supplied with painkillers for the treatment of injuries he had sustained when community members assaulted him.

The 43-year-old man, who cannot be identified, appeared in the Verulam Family Court on Monday.

He has been charged with rape, sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, and exposure or display of or causing exposure or display of child pornography or pornography to children.

The man limped as he made his way in and out of the court and his face was bruised.

Residents assaulted him on June 11, after allegations emerged that he had been raping the little girl since her mother's death five years ago.

In court on Monday, defence lawyer Mondli Mthethwa told Magistrate Irfaan Khalil that his client had only received painkillers after he went for a medical checkup for his injuries.

"He is also diabetic. He needs his medication," Mthethwa added.

The lawyer also asked the State to provide him with a copy of his client's medical report, which he said he intended to use in a later bail application.

But prosecutor San Bhartu said the accused received medical treatment when he was taken for a checkup after his first court appearance.

"He was taken for a scan and got medical treatment," she said.

Khalil then asked the accused to confirm whether he had, in fact, been treated and he responded: "No. Just painkillers," and later added that he didn't receive any diabetes medication.

Khalil postponed the matter to July 2 for a bail application. The man is in custody in Westville prison.

The man's neighbours, who are opposed to his release on bail, said he had moved into the area about six months ago. He rented a room.

News24 reported on June 12 that sex toys, lingerie and pornographic material were strewn around the stepfather after he was beaten by the Verulam community.

