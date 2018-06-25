Aged 10, DJ Switch has already won a showbiz award for her passion on the decks.

Erica won Ghana's annual DJ Awards just a year after she started deejaying.

While speaking to BBC, DJ Switch said she started being interested in the art and went on to learn it.

"I started deejaying when I was nine years and I just wanted to try my hand at it... Being a young DJ is not that difficult, when you are being taught in school you pick everything fast, so when you are being taught deejaying you also pick it up fast," she said.

The multi-talented 10-year-old can dance, play the trumpet, drums and is still learning the piano.

"Deejaying is my passion but I want to be a gynaecologist because I want to help women," said the DJ.

DJ Switch has already recorded a song with her mother dubbed Deceiver.

The young DJ had some tips for those who want to excel in the art;

And here are DJ Switch's 5 tips to become a great DJ. She's definitely got bags of #5! pic.twitter.com/hoh1vrCcA0

-- BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) June 22, 2018