25 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ebonyi/Cross River Crisis - 7,000 Displaced, 1,500 Houses Burnt, Many Killed

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Herdsmen, farmers clash.
By Peter Okutu

No fewer than 7000 Igbeagu Izzi indigenes of Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State have so far been displaced following the inter-communal crisis between Izzi people and their counter in Ukele in Cross River State.

It was gathered that over 1500 houses had been destroyed by Ukele militia group fighting in Izzi LGA as so many displaced Izzi people were seen on Abakaliki-Ogoja highway trekking back with their belongings to Abakaliki capital to seek refuge.

Addressing displaced persons who converged at Ndi- Akparata Nwenyi village in Igbeagu community in Izzi LGA, the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Kelechi Igwe directed the Cantonment Commander, Lt. sa'aad Sadiq to immediately deployed more troops to the troubled zone to ensure the safety of both Ebonyians in Izzi and foreigners travelling along the Abakaliki-Ogoja trans Sahara highway.

According to the Deputy Governor who appealed to Izzi people to maintain peace and order assured them that the State government would not fold its arm and watch Ebonyi people slaughtered on the alter of insecurity and wickedness.

More on This

Plateau Bloodbath - Very Painful, Regrettable, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over the reported killings of innocent people in Plateau and vowed that… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.