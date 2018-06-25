Malawi: Poachers Denied Bail in Chikwawa

Chikwawa — Three men accused of hunting in a protected reserve in Chikwawa District were denied bail on Thursday.

The three had their bail application quashed by the district's magistrate court.

Initially, lawyer of the three, Yasin Domasi, applied for bail, saying his clients have a constitutional right to be granted the same.

Domasi, among other grounds, argued that his clients wanted to seek medical attention since they had suffered beatings at the hand of game rangers under Majete Wildlife Reserve.

During the court hearing on Thursday, the state, through the region's police prosecutor, Superintendent Florida Zimbiri, argued back that the suspects be denied bail citing that they were a flight risk.

"It is also indicated and I note that the suspects hail from the border district of Neno and that chances of fleeing into the neighbouring Mozambique are high," she said.

On torture allegations, the Southern Region Police Prosecutor lashed out at such claims, stating the accused had not complained to the police about the same.

In his ruling on the bail application, First Grade Magistrate Gladstone Chirundu concurred with the state and denied the three bail.

He also observed that the accused could jump bail by sneaking into Mozambique.

Chirundu however asked the state to finalize its paperwork for the speed trial.

The three deny the charges. The case has been adjourned to 4 July.

The suspects, identified as Damalekani Sin'dyakwanu, Maxwell Walasi and Davie Chimango from Felemu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlauli in Neno District, are facing charges of entering into a protected area, hunting in a protected area without permit, conveying firearms into a protected area without authority and possessing prohibited weapons.