25 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gangsters Break Into John Kaguchia's Official Residence in Nyeri

By Nicholas Komu

Unknown men forced their way into the official residence of Nyeri County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia at Gamerock area in the small hours of Monday.

Central Regional Police Commander Francis Munyambu on Monday said the gang struck a few minutes to 2am as residents slept, and met the watchman, Mr Boniface Wambugu.

They held Mr Wambugu captive outside the gate and forced him to let them into the compound.

Some proceeded to vandalise a saloon car in the compound as others asked the guard to reveal information on their target (s).

According to police, the gangsters enquired the whereabouts of Mr Kaguchia and after realizing he was not home, they roughed up the guard and left with him.

They dumped him a few kilometers from the home unharmed.

Mr Munyambu described the attack as an attempted robbery.

"It appears they wanted to rob the house but failed. Investigations have commenced," he said.

Police officers were deployed to the home a few minutes to 3am and started hunting for the attackers.

Mr Kaguchia, who was away with his family, was scheduled to attend a live morning TV show in the capital Nairobi.

Detectives arrived and secured the scene a few minutes to 9am as they investigated the motive of the attack.

