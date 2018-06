Two people have died following a crash involving a fuel tanker and two matatus at Kibarani in Mombasa County on Monday.

Mombasa County Inspectorate Director Mohamed Amir said a matatu driver and one passenger died while receiving treatment at the Coast Provincial General Hospital.

One of the survivors, Mr Gideon Ambani, said the truck driver lost control of his vehicle ramming into the two matatus.

Mr Amir said four other people were seriously injured, including a pupil.