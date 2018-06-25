25 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Africa: Egyptian Keeper to Become World Cup's Oldest Player

Photo: @MoSalah
Star player Mohamed Salah has been unable to save Egypt from elimination.

Essam El Hadary will become the oldest player in World Cup history when he lines up for Egypt against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The goalkeeper appeared five times in qualifying and, at the age of 45, he will make his finals debut in Volgograd, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia playing just for pride having already been eliminated.

El Hadary takes the record from Faryd Mondragon, who appeared in goal for Colombia in 2014 just three days after his 43rd birthday.

There are three managers at Russia 2018 - Serbia's Mladen Krstajic, Aliou Cisse of Senegal and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez - who are younger than the Pharaohs keeper.

Mohamed Salah will also start for Egypt, despite reports he was considering quitting the national team over a controversial appearances alongside Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

