Nigeria: Obasanjo, Artistes Condole With Singer Dbanj Over Son's Death

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commiserated with popular singer, Daniel Oyebanjo, a.k.a Dbanj, over the death of his son, David Jnr.

Dbanj confirmed the death of David, fondly referred to as Daniel the 3rd, on Sunday night on his Instagram page.

Sharing a black picture, he wrote @iambangalee, "Trying times but my God is always and forever faithful."

Daniel, who celebrated his first birthday in May, reportedly drowned in the family's pool.

Following confirmation of the sad news, there have been condolence messages from celebrities and fans alike replicating the black picture shared by the bereaved father, Dbanj.

Mr Obasanjo who wrote on his twitter handle @chief_obasanjo said "My heart and prayers are with Dapo and his family.

"No parent should ever have to bury a child. As a parent, it's the worst thing imaginable.

"May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, Dbanj," the former leader stated.

Also, former labelmate and producer, Don Jazzy, wrote, "Just heard the worst news in a long time."

Singer Bank W wrote, "Sending prayers up for @iambangalee, his wife and their entire family.

"This is a nightmare. Heart wrenching news. May God strengthen and comfort y'all in this absolutely terrible time in Jesus name."

Tiwa Savage wrote, "I was just holding you last month celebrating your birthday.

"I am in shock, my heart is broken. This is unbearable."

Another former label mate, Dr Did, said, "The Lord is your strength my brother."

Others who sympathised included Big Brother Naija 2018 alumni,, Alex-Unusual, and Tobi Bakre; singer Dija and actress Tonto Dikeh.

Meanwhile, fans of the singer have taken to social media to commiserate with him.

@Ify_love tweeted, "the worst news. Couldn't possibly imagine what they are going through."

@felyxxx01 wrote, "This is really sad. Such a lovely kid. My condolences to Dbanj and his wife."

(NAN)

