Photo: Nairobi News

James Mukangu Kimani at the Nakuru law courts.

A man who claims to have slaughtered more than 1,000 cats and sold the meat to the businesspeople since 2012 has been jailed for three years.

James Mukangu Kimani on Monday pleaded guilty to selling cat meat to unsuspecting samosa vendors in Nakuru for the past three years.

Chief Magistrate Benard Mararo convicted Kimani after he admitted to the offence when he appeared in court. He was charged with slaughtering and selling cat meat to unsuspecting customers, an offence he committed on June 24, in Nakuru town.

HUMAN CONSUMPTION

The charge sheet stated that he slaughtered a cat for human consumption in a manner deceptive in regardto its character, nature, value, substance, quality and merit contrary to the Foods, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act.

He also faced another charge of slaughtering an animal in undesignated place contrary to the meat control regulations.

The court sentenced him for two years imprisonment with an option of a Sh200,000 fine for the charges of slaughtering the cat for the purpose of human consumption, and another 1 year or a fine of Sh 50,000 for the second count of slaughtering an animal in undesignated place contrary to the meat control regulations.

He will serve the sentence consecutively.

Kimani was arrested after he was found skinning a cat on June 24 at Showground area in Nakuru town.

'GAP IN MARKET'

He earlier confessed that he had sold more than 1,000 cats to samosa vendors and a hotel in the town since 2012. The suspect said he started the business after he "identified a gap in the market".

He also revealed that he has a market for cat skins and that he earns at least Sh500 for every cat he slaughters.

In his mitigation he said he had been sent by someone who offered to give him good pay if he delivered the meat and skin. However, the court maintained that the sentence was proportionate with the offence committed.

The carcass which was presented in court as an exhibit was taken for disposal by Public Health Officers.