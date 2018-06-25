Ghana: Judges Threaten to Go On Strike

Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) has threatened to embark on industrial action over non-payment of arrears and review of salaries of lower court judges and magistrates.

The Association said although reviews of salaries of lower court judges had been constitutionally provided for by the 1992 Constitution, past and present governments had failed to implement the law.

Addressing the media in Accra last Friday, Justice Victor Ofoe, a Court of Appeal Judge, said a meeting would be convened on July 6 for a decision to be taken on the matter.

Even though, strike action, was not one of theconsidered options to have the concerns of members addressed, Justice Ofoe, who is the president of the Association said the matter was getting out of hand.

"The situation is frustrating, annoying, in fact, insulting. For how long can we continue to hold our members in check?" he asked.

For more than three years, he said the Association had prevented judges and magistrates of the lower courts from striking, but their concerns remained unresolved.

To calm down tempers, the Chief Justice, Ms. Sophia A.B.Akuffo met President Nana Akufo-Addo but nothing has changed.

"Should the CJ now be a trade unionist?And even after her meeting nothing appears to have changed. This is where our members think the "no strike no strike" should give way since all equations in executing the dictates of the constitution is being unbalanced."

The Judge, observed that the bench was made up of more young men and women who cannot be financially deprived.

We should note that the bench is not made up of old men as it used to be sometime back, he explained, adding that "about 90 per cent are now young men and women, very boisterous and hot blooded, who cannot be easily convinced anymore with the reputation of the judiciary when they are being financially deprived."

He appealed to the President to take immediate action in the matter and approve the salary review.