25 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hot City Pastor Lucy Natasha Flaunts Her New Car - Photos

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sylvania Ambani /Nairobi News
City Pastor Lucy Natasha from Kenya.
By Sylvania Ambani

City pastor Reverend Lucy Natasha has yet again rattled the online community after showing off her latest fuel guzzler.

The Reverend, who has in the past made headlines for her hot looks, shared pictures of herself with the black Toyota Fortuner that has an average price tag of Sh3.5 million..

The pictures were captioned with a message urging faithfuls to pray unceasingly for their miracle and breakthroughs.

"You are about to encounter series of breakthroughs. I prophesy your Story will change in Jesus name. I prophesy this is your weekend of miracles and breakthroughs in Jesus name. Looking forward to seeing you in our Miracle Monday Service!"

In a different post she added: "It's been a wonderful Sunday! The Lord shall answer you speedily concerning those issues you've being praying about. No more delay in Jesus' name!

"Let's meet tomorrow for Miracle Monday Service from 5.30pm. Invite a friend!"

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some expressing disapproval on the pastor for flaunting the car while others supported her.

RELATED STORY: Why Easter sermon by Kenya's 'hottest' pastor excited online community

Kenya

Man Jailed After Killing Cats, Selling Meat to Samoosa Traders

A man who claims to have slaughtered more than 1,000 cats and sold the meat to the businesspeople since 2012 has been… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.