Africa: Salah Not Leaving World Cup Early - Egypt FA

Star player Mohamed Salah has been unable to save Egypt from elimination.

Mohamed Salah will not leave the World Cup early despite Egypt's elimination from the competition with one group game remaining, the country's Football Association has said.

Salah returned from an injury suffered in the Champions League final to feature in the 3-1 defeat against Russia on Tuesday, a result that ended their participation in the tournament and led to reports that he could be released before the final group game against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

However, Egyptian FA president Hany Abo Rida said Salah would not be leaving early in order to recover from his injury.

"I have no idea about Liverpool," he said. "But we have our captain Mohamed Salah and, under the rules, FIFA requires him to be inside his camp and requires him to stay with his team.

"He is happy to mingle with his teammates and he was shocked by what the press has written about him and denied it all on social media.

"We're all perplexed by what has been published and have no idea where it came from."

Salah also tweeted a message to the same effect, in which he said: "Everyone in Egypt is together and there is absolutely no disagreement between us. We respect each other and the relationship is great."

Meanwhile, Egypt will protest to FIFA about the performance of Paraguay referee Enrique Caceres, whose decisions they feel prejudiced the outcome of their game against Russia.

"We want an investigation into the performance of the whole refereeing team," Rida told Reuters on Friday.

He said Egypt felt fullback Ahmed Fathi had been pushed in the process of attempting to clear the ball and steering it into his own goal to give Russia the lead.