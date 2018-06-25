Lilongwe — Rejuvenated TNM defending Champions, Be Forward Wanderers Sunday hit the ground after dismal performance by thrashing depleted Blue Eagles 3-0 in the Super League encounter played before a capacity crowd at Area 30's Nankhaka ground in Lilongwe.

Wanderers journey over the weekend has been fruitful after collecting 6 aways points from two games as they claimed a 2-1 win over Kamuzu Barracks at Civo stadium in Area 9 on Saturday.

The Lali Lubani Boys have moved to ninth position from 12 with 14 points from 8 games while Eagles has dropped to seventh with 14 points from nine games.

However, the match was delayed by 12 minutes to kick off due to crowd violence as they were refusing to part away with K1, 500 for the open stand.

They started throwing miles into the ground and one fan was hit on head but was treated by Medical staff.

The situation was getting out of hand and Police decided to throw tear gas canisters to dispense the angry fans and many soccer fans in the ground were affected with the smoke.

Wanderers displayed one of their best games of the season with veteran striker, Essau Kanyenda, Isaac Kaliati and Yamikani Chester of top of their game.

Blue Eagles missed the services of Mecium Mhone, Gilbert Chirwa, John Soko, Wonder Jeremani, Phillip Masiye and Stewart Mbengue on their starting line up.

Kanyenda opened the scoring two minutes into play when Joseph Kamwendo's free kick was superbly delivered into the box where the veteran nodded home beating Eagles second choice keeper, Chakonda Majanga.

Three minutes later, Chester went loose on the left flank and sent an inviting cross in which Kanyenda failed to elude Eagles keeper, Majanga.

Kaliati had a go at Eagles go in the 21st minute when his shot was fumbled by unsteady Eagles keeper, Majanga.

Masiye was brought in to strengthen Eagles midfield in the 32 minutes for Brian Msumatiza.

With four minutes to break, Kanyenda lasted the ball over from close range after being put through Chester.

Nyerere faithfuls were wearing bright faces when the two side went for recess.

On an hour mark, Blue Eagles substituted Maxwell Salambula for Olson Kanjira to improve their attacking pattern which was failing to dislodge central defence of Lucky Malata and Peter Cholopi.

Kanyenda stretched the lead to 2-0 to claim his second for the game in the 74th minute when a similar situation in the first half when Kamwendo's free kick was provided.

Blue Eagles nearly pulled one back when Wanderers goalie, Richard Chipuwa had fumbled Osward Manonga's shot but Francis Mlimbika cleared the lines for safety.

With eight minutes to time, Kaliati wasted a golden opportunity when he connected Stanley Sanudi's cross weakly into the palms of Eagles keeper, Majanga.

Wanderers got their third goal in the 85th minute when Eagles defender, Pachalo Kumilonde helped the ball into the empty net when Sanudi cross from the right flank was mistimed.

Eagles Coach De Klerk Msakakuona attributed the defeat due to the absence of his key players due to injury.

"The first quick goal disturbed our game plan and we failed to recover from such situation. We must admit we have lost and we need to look forward for the next games," he explained.

"We are have to collect six points away from home. We can not say we are the yet but we are playing catch games with other teams," Wanderers Team Manager, Steve Madeira noted.

He said his players need to increase the level of fighting spirit if they are to continue producing better results and fight for the championship.

Last season on the same venue, Wanderers registered a 2-0 win over Eagles through Kanyenda's brace.