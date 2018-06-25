25 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Government Challenges Farmers On Manure Making

By Louis Kumchima

Balaka — Director of Agriculture and Extension Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. Jeromy Nkhoma has advised farmers in Balaka to practice manure making and fodder preservation to increase agricultural productivity.

Nkhoma made the appeal on Thursday at Group Village Kwitanda when he presided over Manure, Conservation Agriculture and Fodder Preservation launch under the theme: 'rich earth, rich people: restore our environment for sustained productivity'.

He said government through his ministry has embarked on intensive activities in different parts of the country with an aim of disseminating information as well as demonstrating the effectiveness of such practices on yields.

"Manure making improve production and we are able to see results of such effort by the end of the season," he said.

Chairperson of the Village Agriculture Committee (VAC) Olice Chikwati from Kuugala Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka expressed satisfaction with how manure making is transforming agricultural production in the area.

"Balaka is prone to dry spells every year but the adoption of this manure making and fodder conservation is cushioning from hunger through annual bumper harvests," said Chikwati, who is also a beneficiary of an initiative in manure making and fodder conservation.

Chairperson of Balaka District Agriculture Extension Coordination Committee (DAECC), Edward Mwale concurred with the beneficiary saying, "adoption of conservation agriculture is a powerful tool to challenges of climate change in the district."

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

