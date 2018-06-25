Uganda: New RDCs Should Wait for Museveni's Appointment Letters - Ofwono Opondo

The transferred and newly-appointed Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and their deputies will have to wait for President Museveni's appointment letters before starting work.

Government spokesperson, Mr Ofwono Opondo in a statement on Monday morning said: "RDCs and Deputy RDCs should stay and continue working in their duty stations where they have been. Newly-appointed RDCs and Deputy RDCs should also stay where they are, until the President's Office calls them to pick their appointment letters and posting instructions. Those affected by the transfers should in the meantime prepare their handover reports."

The statement comes just hours after President Museveni again stopped the transfer of the RDCs and their deputies.

The decision came six days after the President reversed the earlier list, saying some persons on it were unavailable for deployment.

A June 24 letter, signed by the minister in charge of the Presidency, Ms Esther Mbayo, also stated: "Following what has been circulating on social media about appointment and transfer of the Resident District Commissioners, and deputy RDCs, there has been tension and panic among the RDC fraternity. As the minister in charge of Presidency, I wish to inform the RDCs and the deputy RDCs to stay at their work stations and carry out their functions and responsibilities normally. The general public is hereby informed."

Ms Mbayo, in a telephone interview with Daily Monitor on Sunday, confirmed the authenticity of the letter and said it was a directive from the President.

"Yes that letter is authentic and I am the one who signed it. It was from the President... he issued the directive through the minister of Presidency," Ms Mbayo said.