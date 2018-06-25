Uganda: Government to Strengthen SACCOs, Says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda has said government is considering strengthening Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) in rural areas in order to fight household poverty.

"We are studying how to strengthen the SACCOs because the prime objective of the Youth livelihood [YLP] and Women funds [UWEP] as a measure to reduce poverty has made little impact," Dr Rugunda said.

Dr Rugunda's message was delivered by state minister for Karamoja affairs, Mr Moses Kizige during the commissioning of five Saccos in Kibuku on June 24.

The Prime Minister also said that YLP and UWEP funds have been abused to the extent that the beneficiaries have failed to re-pay back the money yet they are supposed to be revolving funds. He added that despite government injecting billions of funds into the programmes, little has been felt on ground.

"This is the reason why government is mooting plans to have SACCOs strengthened in rural areas. This proposal is expected to be implemented in the 2019/2020 financial year," he said

"These funds have been massively abused and therefore the prime objective of government has not been achieved," he said.

He also said attitude among the citizens to embrace government programme is still low.

"The negative attitude of our people to embrace government programme remains low and they never take them seriously," Dr Rugunda said.