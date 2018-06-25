Uganda: President Assures Iteso On Cattle Compensation

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has reassured the people of Teso Sub-Region in Eastern Uganda that the compensation programme for the cattle lost during insecurity in the area will be revived once everything is put in place.

"We have not forgotten cattle compensation. There were a lot of priority activities to resolve but we shall handle it," he said.

The President made the remarks at the thanksgiving ceremony of Hon. Cosmas Elotu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dakabela County that was held yesterday at Tubur Senior Secondary School in Tubur Sub-County, Soroti District.

President Museveni, who was the guest of honor at the function, commended the people of Teso in general and Dakabela County in particular for their contribution in the pacification of the area by decisively defeating Kony and his group. He expressed his profound gratitude to be in Tubur Sub-County when total peace is reigning in the area.

"I am very happy to be here when Tubur is peaceful. You people played a big role through the Arrow Boys in pacifying the area. I am going to discuss with the Army leadership to decide on awarding ranks to some of the Commanders of the Arrow Boys," he said.

Mr. Museveni noted that the restored peace will be followed not only by infrastructure development but also by other social services like schools, health facilities and provision of clean piped water to some of the towns. He pointed out that today Dakabela is an island of tarmac roads as one bituminised road already connects to Lira and another one to Moroto Municipality is being worked on.

He assured them that the design tarmacking the road from Katine to Ochero is being done adding that among other roads to be tarmacked includes that from Tirinyi to Kumi via Pallisa whose contract has already been signed. He disclosed that other roads under design include that from Kumi to Kagwara through Ngora and Serere. He informed the people that the road he took as a personal one to be tarmacked is from Soroti to Abim through Amuria, Obalanga and Acanpii.

Mr. Museveni pointed out that the most crucial move after attaining peace and all the development programs, is for the people to concentrate on household income generation through modern calculated commercial farming.

"In the meantime, one problem we have been pushing is a programme I have personally advocated and that is fruit growing. A farmer can earn Shs.18 million from an acre of fruits. So, my people, NRM does not do things that we don't calculate. If you have 4 acres of fruits, you can get over Shs. 70 million," he said.

Mr. Musveni, who reminded the people of the intensive farming model of 4 acres and backyard farming, was very glad to note that some people had heeded his advice of growing fruits other than crops like cotton that require huge chunks of land.

President Museveni who is also the National Chairman of National Resistance Movement (NRM) commended the people of Dakabela County for contributing and ensuring that there is political stability in the country by voting the Party that has solutions for people's problems as well as voting candidates who can promote peace and development of Uganda.

'That is why I commend you for voting Cosmas Elotu as your MP; then LC5 Chairman Egunyu and all NRM leaders. Eyalama noi,' he said.

The NRM Vice-Chairman for Eastern Region, Hon. Mike Mukula, appealed to the people of Teso to elect leaders who are security conscious as Soroti LC5 Chairman, Mr. Egunyu on his part, urged the people of Teso to continue supporting NRM to ensure enjoyment of long-term peace.

Later, President Museveni commissioned Soroti Stone and Concrete Plant at Ochuloi he was received by the Manager, Engineer Gabriel Addi, who informed him that the US$4.5 million plant moulds concrete into electric poles and also used for fixing street cameras. The plant also has plans to be involved in works of the standard gauge railway line. ENDS