South Africa: Etzebeth Still Out for Stormers, No Rest for Kolisi

A 25-man Stormers touring squad will leave Cape Town on Tuesday ahead of their Super Rugby encounter with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The Stormers resume their campaign at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires this weekend, following the international break.

Despite a number of players being unavailable due to injury, coach Robbie Fleck was able to name a squad with a good blend of experience and young talent.

Unable to make the trip were the likes of Juarno Augustus, Jaco Coetzee, Dan du Plessis, Eben Etzebeth, SP Marais, Scarra Ntubeni, Sergeal Petersen, JD Schickerling, Seabelo Senatla, Chris van Zyl, Jano Vermaak and Damian Willemse.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, meanwhile, has been included in the squad despite national coach Rassie Erasmus revealing that the loose forward needed a break.

Fleck said that despite the injuries, his squad will be travelling to Argentina with a positive mindset to take on the challenge ahead.

"We know that this will be a tough match in difficult conditions, but we are embracing the challenge that we will face over there.

"After the break we have a fresh mindset and are determined to give a good account of ourselves," he said.

Stormers touring squad:

Craig Barry, Nizaam Carr, Damian de Allende, Jan de Klerk, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Dewaldt Duvenage, JJ Engelbrecht, JC Janse van Rensberg, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Justin Phillips, Raymond Rhule, Carlu Sadie, Ramone Samuels, Josh Stander, Kobus van Dyk, EW Viljoen, Cobus Wiese.

Source: Sport24